Senior Policy Analyst, International Carbon Markets, NZ Ministry for the Environment – Auckland

Mō tēnei tūrangi mahi | About this role

We are looking for an experienced Senior Policy Analyst to join our high-performing and dynamic Climate Change Directorate, within the International Carbon Markets (ICM) team.

The Paris Agreement recognises that countries will work together to reduce emissions. By working together, countries can achieve more mitigation than would be possible acting alone. Aotearoa New Zealand has signalled its intention to increase climate change mitigation by recently updating its climate target, and is exploring options for accessing offshore mitigation with environmental integrity that will complement domestic action.

You will be responsible for contributing to the policy work needed to secure market access to high quality offshore mitigation.

This role will require you to work closely with a number of teams in the Business Group, but will have a strong outward facing focus too, including with the UNFCCC, other countries’ governments, iwi/Māori, central government agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, industry groups and the private sector.

This is a permanent, full-time position, however, we are open to someone joining us on a secondment basis. The role may require international travel and will require some work outside of normal business hours.

Ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako | Skills and experience

We are looking for someone with experience in policy development and implementation who can deliver quality work in a fast-paced environment. It would be an advantage, but not essential, if you have background in international policy, multilateral environment agreements, or similar, and experience in carbon markets.

You will also bring:

• experience providing policy advice to senior leaders and Ministers

• experience of working on carbon markets, either from a policy or private sector perspective

• experience working in international fora e.g. multilateral or trade agreements, or on international policy

• a thorough understanding of Government and Parliamentary processes

• a proven track record of delivering complex analytical projects with a structured, enquiring and analytical approach to problem-solving

• an ability to develop strategic policy and to lead strategic conversations internally and externally

• proven skills of persuasion, influence and negotiation

• an agile and adaptive approach, with a desire to make a difference

• excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively (both written and verbal), at all levels across government, the public and private sector, and internationally/ cross culturally

• an ability to provide coaching advice to other team members and to work collaboratively with colleagues

• a commitment to developing your cultural capability and capacity in te ao Māori.

Whānuitanga Utu ā-Tau | Salary range

Salary range for this role is $101,802 to $124,424 pa as at July 21. Appointment within this range will be based on skills and experience.

Ngā hua ka puta i te mahi ki MfE | Benefits of working at MfE

• a flexible by default approach to create a healthy work-life blend

• agile ways of working, allowing you variety and challenges across the organisation as we work as ‘One MfE’

• generous leave entitlements

• active employee networks including Māori Rōpū, Asian Network, Neurodivergent and Disability Networks, Women’s Network, Tagata Moana (Pacific Peoples’ Network), and Rainbow Network

• opportunities for development and education.

Mō mātou | About us

The Ministry’s purpose is He taiao tōnui mō ngā reanga katoa – a flourishing environment for every generation.

A key priority for the Ministry is building Te Ao Māori capability. This means we work with our Treaty partners to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success. We will be confident and coordinated in our ongoing engagement with Māori and lead the natural resources system in engaging for success with tangata whenua. We will grow our capability and capacity to accurately reflect Māori views in our work. We accurately reflect Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Te Ao Māori into our everyday work, by delivering on Te Ao Hurihuri, our Māori capability strategy.

Tono ināianei | Apply now

Apply directly by completing the online application form and submit your CV and cover letter. Note: your cover letter will be a key part of our assessment process, so please highlight how your experience relates to the key skills required for this role.

If you require further information about this position please contact Sarah Deblock at Sarah.Deblock@mfe.govt.nz. To access the position description, please go to www.mfe.govt.nz/jobs and click through to view the advertisement and position description.

The location for this role is flexible which means you can work anywhere in New Zealand and there is an option to work from home. As a flexible friendly employer, we are happy to discuss solutions that may work for you and the business. We value and care about enabling our people to work in a way that means they can work at their best.

We are committed to providing equal opportunities and actively strive to be a diverse organisation with an inclusive culture. We actively encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply. We are proud to be a Rainbow Tick and Gender Tick certified organisation and are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

We want to ensure any accessibility needs you may have are well supported, so the recruitment process is fair and equitable for all. Therefore, please let us know if there are any adjustments or support we can offer to make the recruitment process more accessible to you. Please contact us at vacancy@mfe.govt.nz if you would like to discuss any accessibility needs you may have.

You must have the right to live and work in New Zealand to apply for this role.

