Business Analyst Carbon, Origin – Sydney

The Business Analyst – Carbon creates valuable solutions encompassing technology and process for carbon & environmental schemes in Energy Supply & Operations to deliver the overarching carbon strategy.

The position works together with ES&O, ETRM IT, Corporate and Sustainability teams to provide subject matter expert input to deliver and implement a fit for purpose technology solutions and processes for a fast-paced changing carbon landscape.

This is a unique opportunity to join a great team. Reporting to the Head of Carbon Advisory, Regulations & Reporting you’ll be responsible for:

• Ensuring the user perspective is well understood and delivered upon in the development, design and launching of digital applications

• Creating a clear direction by translating user expectations into deliverable solutions

• Understanding and defining stakeholder/business requirements that is aligned with the regulatory landscape of carbon & environmental markets

• Working closely with business owners, product owners, project managers, developers, and testers

• Effectively engaging with stakeholders and managing relationships to ensure the success of delivered products/applications including user acceptance testing, post verification testing, training and change management to product/application adoption

• Assisting in defining, tracking, monitoring and evaluating key product metrics

• Continuously providing input to project management activities throughout the project lifecycle, including scope, charter, risk plan, project plan issues and status.

• Identifying process improvements across the business area, with the goal of optimising business operations.

• Communicating and collaborating proactively while working with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information and functional needs; delivering functional and business requirements, resolving issues and driving improved accuracy and availability levels.

IS THIS YOU?

You’ll need to have exceptional communication skills with the ability to easily build rapport with others.

You can show, through the work you’ve done that you have:

• High level interpersonal skills with the ability to establish strong relationships within the business and other stakeholders, deliver presentations and develop quality business documents

• Highly numerate with demonstrated analytical skills, including the ability to understand complex models.

• Ability to clearly articulate problems, causes and solutions

• Ability to understand and assess the commercial impact of business decisions.

• High attention to detail

• Ability to self-manage and work as part of team

• Excellent stakeholder management skills.

A great team to join

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

Origin’s Energy Supply and Operations business plays a key role in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to power Australian homes and businesses. We’re the largest owner of natural gas-fired power stations in Australia, and generate more than 7,400 MW of power through our flexible generation portfolio. We’re also a major supporter in the growth of renewable supply and storage, supporting a cleaner energy future.

We’re looking for passionate and forward-thinking people to help, who are committed to a zero-harm safety culture, managing risk and driving culture change.

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

