Commercial Lead, Renewable Fuels and Carbon, Origin – Sydney

Together we're powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

In this newly created role you will be responsible for leading and executing complex commercial opportunities, as well as providing expertise across Renewable Fuels and Carbon markets.

The role

• Supporting teams involved in the identification, assessment and execution of partnership opportunities and similar transactions, predominantly in carbon markets

• Supporting the progression of Origin’s renewable fuels opportunities aligned to strategy

• Supporting the commercial structuring work and assisting with putting commercial arrangements in place

• Developing and executing funding strategies for major projects

• Assessing deal pipelines and opportunities, as well as leading negotiations

• Conducting valuation, commercial and financial analysis, as well as due diligence of potential opportunities

About you

• Understanding of Australian and International carbon markets, ideally gained from working in the Energy/ Resources or Finance/ Banking sectors

• Experience in a highly numerate/ analytical/ financial environment with an understanding of valuation principles

• Experience with strategy formulation and assessing investment opportunities, ideally in carbon markets

• High level strategic, conceptual, and analytical skills, with an entrepreneurial mindset and proven ability to analyse opportunities and create commercially viable business opportunities

• Highly collaborative with effective communication and stakeholder management skills with a track record of building strategic relationships with internal and external partners

• Strong influencing and negotiation skills, with a collaborative approach

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it's up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

For more information contact: Leanne – 07 3867 0153, quote Requisition ID: 83748

