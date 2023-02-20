Carbon Program Manager ANZ, BP – Singapore

The role of Carbon Program Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). You will be involved the management of carbon offset projects through the offset project lifecycle, carrying out screening and due diligence of carbon offset projects, managing projects, and conducting research and development into emerging carbon mitigation technologies, standards and methodologies. You are central to supporting the growth of the LCT business, delivering high integrity emissions reduction projects and programs that support the delivery of bp’s sustainability aims.

Key Accountabilities:

• Support the business development team in developing new projects, including screening and due diligence of opportunities against bp’s own criteria and carbon market rules and methodologies.

• Manage carbon offset projects, including managing relationships with project developers from a technical and risk management perspective. This will include providing reliable technical project updates, including project progress, forecasts and risks via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators.

• Conduct site visits and attend verifications where necessary to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness

• Participate in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

• Undertake research and development into emerging carbon mitigation technologies, standards and methodologies and regulatory changes, to position bp’s carbon offset portfolio for success.

Essential Experience:

• Experience of managing carbon offset projects, including experience working on project sites.

• Experience working with independent validation & verification bodies, carbon standards or regulators.

• Deep understanding of carbon offset standards, methodologies, and quality criteria.

• Carbon market related experience in Australia, South East Asia, or in an international context.

Desirable Experience:

• Masters level qualification.

• Technical audit and assurance experience.

• Experience of the Australia Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), including the safeguarding mechanism as well as experience applying methodologies such as human induced regeneration, soil carbon, integrated farm method etc.

• Familiarity with LiDAR and fullcam measurement a plus.

• Experience in an international context or in multiple environmental product markets.

• Experience in the energy sector, or with other types of low carbon technology.

• Experience of working with relevant voluntary/offset standards (e.g. CDM, VCS, Gold Standard, CAR, ACR) and/or compliance programs such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea.

• Proficiency in other language(s) in addition to English, e.g. Mandarin Chinese.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

APPLY FROM HERE.