India publishes list of eligible Article 6.2 activities

Green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and CCUS are among 13 activity types that India has said will be eligible to generate credits that can be sold abroad under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.