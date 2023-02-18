India publishes list of eligible Article 6.2 activities

Published 08:02 on February 18, 2023 / Last updated at 10:34 on February 18, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and CCUS are among 13 activity types that India has said will be eligible to generate credits that can be sold abroad under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.