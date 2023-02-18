Senior Program Officer, Climate, Asia Society Policy Institute – Washington DC/New York

Asia Society Career Opportunity

Location: Washington, D.C. or New York

Department: Asia Society Policy Institute

Position: Senior Program Officer, Climate

Reports To: Associate Director of Climate

Job Type: Temporary, Full-Time

FLSA Status: Exempt

Salary Range: $58,500 – $70,000

SUMMARY:

The Senior Program Officer, Climate will coordinate and help implement projects that shape climate policy in Asia, including the High Level Policy Commission on Getting Asia to Net Zero. The position supports the Associate Director of Climate. It is a 15-month, grant-funded position, with strong potential for extension.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working with the Associate Director of Climate, help coordinate and implement ASPI projects to support enhanced climate ambition and action in Asia, including a stronger vision and pathway for reaching net zero emissions across Asia and what is required in key national jurisdictions to get there.

Coordinate and draft reports, policy papers, op-eds, and other project deliverables on net zero emissions targets, climate finance, just transition, and other relevant climate policy topics, within quality, time and budget constraints.

Support the execution of high-level meetings and private and public events on strategic, political, and operational issues and opportunities for enhanced climate ambition and action, working with senior ASPI staff, including all organizational and logistical aspects.

Conduct desk research on climate finance flows in Asia, as well as international best practices.

Coordinate and execute the high-impact dissemination of written products to influence policy decision-making, as well as generating and supporting other media and social media engagement.

Build and maintain relationships with key project stakeholders at Asian and international levels.

Support development of project concepts and proposals for new fundraising.

Provide administrative support and budget tracking for ASPI climate projects.

Engage in other duties, as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s degree or higher in subject relevant to climate change diplomacy and mitigation policy.

At least three years of relevant professional experience in a government, consulting, research or NGO environment.

Knowledge of and experience in national greenhouse gas mitigation targets (including net zero goals) and political barriers to energy transition, and associated policies at national and international levels, especially in Asia.

Strong understanding of the international climate diplomacy and policy landscape, including the UNFCCC process, as well as the key institutions, stakeholders and state of play for climate finance in Asia.

Knowledge of policy analysis, development and implementation, including mitigation options, modelling scenarios and cost-benefit analysis.

Experience in developing high quality and impactful written products for policy decision-makers; strong oral and written communication skills.

Experience working with high-level individuals and with organization and delivery of events such as workshops, panel discussions, roundtables, etc.

Experience in supporting project management including administrative and financial support to projects.

Excellent team player, able to work within multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary teams spread across several countries and time zones.

Highly developed interpersonal skills and self-motivation; able to work independently, prioritise and meet deadlines with minimal supervision.

Excellent attention to detail.

Fluency in English required; proficiency in Mandarin or another Asian language a plus.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Compensation within this range is determined by skills, experience, and organizational equity.

Asia Society offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision coverage, a 403(b) retirement plan, numerous paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, self-development hours, and more. Please visit www.asiasociety.org/about/careers and click on “Employee Benefits” to view our full benefits summary

Benefit package highlights:

An HRA plan is available to supplement our medical plan.

After 1 year of service (1,000 hours), Asia Society contributes 6% of gross earnings to an eligible employee’s 403(b) account, regardless of whether the employee makes their own contributions.

Asia Society offers Self-Development time off, including Self-Development Summer Fridays between July 4th and Labor Day.

ABOUT ASIA SOCIETY:

Asia Society, founded by John D. Rockefeller the 3rd in 1956, is a global non-profit dedicated to identifying future pathways for Asia and the world which enhance peace, prosperity, freedom, equality, and sustainability. Headquartered in New York City, with 15 centers located in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., the Asia Society has a dynamic and impressive board of trustees of more than 70 international leaders representing thought leadership in policy, the arts, and education as well as in governance and philanthropy.

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) is a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific in security, prosperity and climate. ASPI’s climate work supports the development and implementation of ambitious and effective climate policies in Asia. Major areas of work relevant to this position include raising climate ambition and action, identifying solutions for overcoming barriers to achievement of net zero emission goals, and leveraging major international convenings including the G20, UN General Assembly, COP and others as vehicles for accelerating just and sustainable energy transitions in Asia.

Asia Society is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace. We believe that engaging staff, interns, and volunteers with diverse backgrounds enables us to better realize our mission of navigating shared futures.

HOW TO APPLY:

To be considered for this role, all interested applicants must submit a completed application to the following email: aspijobs@asiasociety.org

A completed application must include:

Resume or CV

Cover Letter

Salary Requirements

Subject line containing: job title

Asia Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer who values diversity in the workplace. Women and people of color are strongly encouraged to apply.