Head of Carbon, Mafisa Livestock – Zambia

Summary

Job title Head of Carbon

Location Zambia – Lusaka and regular field travel, sometimes for several weeks.

Reporting to CEO

Background

Mafisa is strengthening climate smart, productive pastoralist livelihoods in Zambia’s poorest and most climate-impacted regions. We are developing a replicable model that will help traditional cattle-raising communities to increase ownership, improve herd health and adopt regenerative rangeland management, and create fair market opportunities so they will have larger, more sustainable incomes.

Mafisa works in very poor traditional cattle-raising communities, where livestock are the only option for a viable, sustainable livelihood. Production is currently low and access to markets is poor. Current poor health and rangeland degradation mean that carbon footprint is high.

From 2023, Mafisa is expanding operations through carbon financing. This is a new program for a young Zambian non-profit, and a significant expansion in NGO programming in the livestock sector.

Responsibilities

The Head of Carbon will lead work to ensure that Mafisa is successfully validated in 2023, and that credits are subsequently verified. This requires extensive work to ensure that the program fulfils necessary requirements, and that all activities are adequately reported.

S/he will

Work with program teams to ensure that the requirements of the program are fully understood and integrated into activities.

Create a comprehensive monitoring framework, and establish systems for routine and periodic collection of all required data.

Facilitate the validation and verification process in order to successfully secure the issuance of credits.

Ensure that information on the carbon programme shared with communities and other stakeholders is accurate and adequate.

This is a key position in the establishment and delivery of the carbon project. This position is essential to ensure that ongoing activities are strengthened as necessary for the integration of the requirements of a carbon programme.

This is a new post, and role will be refined as the programme develops.

Person specification

We are looking for someone smart and enthusiastic.

It is expected that the successful candidate will have some relevant experience in the carbon sector. S/he will have a relevant degree (e.g. environment, live sciences, related subject).

The successful candidate will embrace the challenges of innovation and problem solving. They will be willing to support colleagues across the organisation as necessary to build a new initiative in a challenging environment.

The successful candidates should be able to drive manual 4×4 off-road, and must be willing to spend periods of time in rudimentary conditions.

The Head of Carbon will be supported by the external expert on soil carbon, improved rangeland management and the voluntary carbon sector, who is currently developing the Project Design Document.

Key relationships

The Head of Carbon is one of the Senior Management Team, reporting to the CEO.

S/he will maintain close relationships with the whole team, especially the head of delivery, and with the team responsible for programme expansion.

S/he will be the primary contact for external advisor to the programme, and for other technical advisers focused on building programme effectiveness. S/he will be the primary contact with regard to carbon verification process.

The Head of Carbon will build a team as needed to fulfil project requirements.

Place of work

Lusaka, with regular field trips including extended field trips.

The successful candidate expected to work from our office off the Leopards Hill Road when in Lusaka.

We could consider working-from-home arrangements (i.e. overseas) during the Zambian rainy season (December to February).

Remuneration

Mafisa is a non-profit. We can offer a package similar to other in-country international non-profits.

Applications

We need someone to start as soon as possible.

Please send letter and CV to hello@mafisa.org