EU Policy Officer, International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) – Brussels/Remote

Reporting to the IETA EU Policy Director and based at its Brussels office, this full-time position offers you the opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful multi-sector member organisation.

IETA has played an important role in EU carbon pricing discussions for over two decades. As an EU Policy Officer, your role will be to ensure that IETA engages constructively with policymakers and other stakeholders to advance market-based climate policies that meet the urgent need to decarbonise and deliver the EU net zero ambition.

Please apply

Tasks & Responsibilities:

Track relevant EU climate policy developments, with a particular focus on the EU ETS and EU policies on carbon removals.

Monitor developments that may have an impact on the functioning of EU’s carbon market.

Provide regular briefings and policy updates to IETA members.

In collaboration with IETA’s membership, develop policy positions and advocacy initiatives.

Communicate IETA’s views across relevant EU institutions.

Engage in a dialogue with policy makers in Brussels and national capitals.

Organise and f acilitate IETA’s EU Working Group virtual and in-person meetings.

acilitate IETA’s EU Working Group virtual and in-person meetings. Build and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders.

Represent IETA in conferences and meetings.

Attend and report on debates, conferences, seminars and hearings.

Help to organise relevant IETA events, both virtual and in-person, in Brussels and other EU capitals.

Respond to queries and requests from IETA Members.

Collaborate with other IETA team members on research, analysis, communications, business networking and stakeholder consultations, particularly where EU policy and market matters are being considered.

Competences and Experience Required:

A comprehensive understanding of EU climate policy, and overall EU political landscape.

Strong knowledge of EU institutions and EU legislative process.

Preferably an established network of contact in Brussels.

Ability to write clearly for different audiences and speak at external events.

Excellent policy analysis.

Ability to work flexibly and with high levels of autonomy, as part of a small team.

Excellent spoken and written English. Knowledge of other languages is an advantage.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience.

Preferred but not essential:

Experience working for a Not-for-Profit Organisation.

Knowledge of energy/emissions trading markets.

Place of Work:

The IETA Brussels Office and frequent meetings throughout Brussels city. Occasional travel to major European cities, and further afield when necessary. Other locations can be considered provided a reasonable train access to Brussels. Work from your home office when practical.

Reporting to:

EU Policy Director

Package and location:

Package will be commensurate with experience.

Benefits include 25 days holiday

Why you should apply:

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful multi-sector member organisation, working to support global climate change action and cooperation. You will work with likeminded individuals, who operate within a friendly and energetic work environment.

About IETA:

The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) is a non-profit business organisation created in June 1999 to establish a functional international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions. Our membership includes leading international companies from across the carbon trading cycle. IETA members seek to develop an emissions trading regime that results in real and verifiable greenhouse gas emission reductions, while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity. More info: www.ieta.org.