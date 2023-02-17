ICE to launch three Washington state carbon allowance futures contract in March

Published 22:17 on February 17, 2023 / Last updated at 22:32 on February 17, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

Exchange operator ICE on Friday announced it will list three Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) futures contracts for trading in March, coming several months into the operation of the WCI-modelled cap-and-trade system.