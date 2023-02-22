Americas > ANALYSIS: Clean fuel pricing bills advancing in Vermont would mark two potential firsts

ANALYSIS: Clean fuel pricing bills advancing in Vermont would mark two potential firsts

Published 18:09 on February 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:09 on February 22, 2023  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Proposed legislation in Vermont could see the state adopt a first-in-the-nation clean heat standard that experts say would be a model for other jurisdictions to follow, while lawmakers also mull implementing the first transportation sector low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) in the eastern US.

