ANALYSIS: EU ETS ignoring politicians’ views on preferred price as fundamentals seen holding strong

European political discourse around recently-agreed EU carbon market reforms has seen some lawmakers stating clear opinions on their preferred price levels, but traders seem to have different ideas, ignoring those views in the short term as levels hit fresh records.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.