Researchers stress need for enhanced EU ETS oversight ahead of rule changes

Published 17:31 on February 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:34 on February 17, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Researchers have urged the EU to bolster the market regulator's powers to scrutinise EU ETS trading activity, according to consultation responses this week that revealed others wanting rule changes due this year to only be the first step in a progressive deepening of oversight into the bloc's carbon market.