Global initiative launched to restore 1 mln hectares of kelp forests by 2040

A first global initiative has been launched by marine ecologists in Australia that sets an ambitious target of restoring 1 million hectares of kelp forests by 2040, aiming to reverse the climate change-induced decline of the ecologically valuable seaweed species, it was announced on Sunday.

The researchers, from the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), called the initiative “the kelp forest challenge”, which seeks to raise awareness for kelp forests and galvanise actions towards meeting the 2040 goal, according to a statement.

“Rising sea temperatures, overgrazing, overfishing, and water pollution are causing the deforestation of kelp forests across the globe,” the Kelp Forest Alliance (KFA), a research-driven not for profit group backed by UNSW Sydney and whose leading organisers are behind the initiative, stated on its website.

KFA brings together 450 kelp forest experts in 25 countries to accelerate the protection and restoration of kelp forests worldwide.

The target area of kelp, which equates to an area about one-sixth of the size of the Australian island-state of Tasmania, needs to be regrown in the next two decades to reverse the decline, especially in Tasmania itself and in California, where nearly all of the kelp canopy has disappeared.

While similar habitats such as coral reefs have received more attention, kelp forests are one of the most unique and productive ecosystems on earth, being hubs of marine biodiversity that exist in shallow waters off one-third of the world’s coastlines.

However, the twin threats of climate change and pollution have brought some kelp forests to the brink of extinction.

“Terrestrial forests and coral reefs have often been the focus of much-needed protection and restoration in recent years, but kelp forests are just as vital and are disappearing by the minute,” said Aaron Eger, founder and programme director of KFA and a marine ecologist from UNSW Sydney’s School of Biological, Earth, and Environmental Science.

And while on land there are powerful high-level initiatives like the Bonn Challenge to restore deforested landscapes, the kelp forest challenge represents an equivalent ambitious target to protect and revitalise underwater forests as well, according to Professor Adriana Verges from UNSW Sydney and KFA director.

Restoring 1 million hectares of lost kelp forest will require an initial investment of A$40 billion ($27.3 bln) but will also produce tens of billions of dollars each year through a coastal restoration industry comprised of fisheries, blue carbon, and tourism, the initiative’s organisers claimed in the statement.

“If we are successful, we can restore billions of dollars in ecosystem services, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and rebalance the ocean to a place of abundance and beauty,” Eger stated.

Most kelp restoration projects to date have taken place on less than a hectare, although larger-scale restoration is becoming more viable, with twenty organisations having already made pledges to the initiative, including a 30,000 hectare restoration project in South Korea.

The initiative’s organisers have compiled best available information on the known distribution of kelp, trends in their past declines, and the costs and technical capacity required for their restoration, as well as factoring in how these could fit in with other global initiatives to protect and restore ecosystems, such as the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, according to Eger.

The targets also align with the newly announced Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP15 to protect and restore ecosystems, and the potential for kelp to sequester CO2 means that it may also contribute to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

A study published last year by the University of Western Australia and Norway’s Institute of Marine Research found that warming oceans could reduce the capacity of kelp forests to trap carbon for long periods in deep ocean stores, exacerbating the effects of climate change.

“We would love to work with governments to achieve these targets and mobilise funding for restoration projects,” Eger stated.

“But we do not have time to wait for an international collation to form and create a target, the need to act is too pressing.”

The kelp forest challenge was launched in Hobart, Tasmania, ahead of the world’s largest gathering of seaweed experts at the International Seaweed Symposium.

By Peter Kiernan – peter@carbon-pulse.com

