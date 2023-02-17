Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA liquidity up on rise in block deals, but price remains flat

CN Markets: CEA liquidity up on rise in block deals, but price remains flat

Published 10:03 on February 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:03 on February 17, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

The spot price ticked up only marginally in China’s emissions trading scheme over the past week as two block trades adding some much-needed liquidity to the market, though companies remain eager for fresh policy direction.

