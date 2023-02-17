South Korea to fine companies for making misleading sustainability claims

South Korea’s environment ministry is planning to punish companies that make forged sustainability claims with a fine of up to 3 million won ($2,300), following a string of legal complaints against large companies accused of greenwashing, including through carbon offset use.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.