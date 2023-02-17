Papua New Guinea says will finalise carbon market rules within weeks, following damning investigation

Published 05:51 on February 17, 2023

The Papua New Guinean government has attempted to quell fears over its governance of carbon market projects in the country, following a critical investigation by Australian new programme, Four Corners.