Offset project developer EKI in bid to defend accounting practices as shares continue to tumble

Published 19:55 on February 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:31 on February 17, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

EKI Energy Services on Wednesday sent a letter to India's BSE stock exchange to address revenue recognition issues flagged by its auditors, as the company's shares continued to tumble, crashing by some 50% so far this week.

