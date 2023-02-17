Carbon Market Specialist, UNEP-CCC – Copenhagen

The UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC) was established in early 2022. UNEP-CCC is programmatically guided by UN Environment (UNEP) and operationally supported by UNOPS. UNEP-CCC was established to ensure preservation and continuation of the experience and capacity established through a 30-year working relationship between UNEP, the Danish Technical University (DTU), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), known as the UNEP DTU Partnership (UDP).

UNEP-CCC is a leading international advisory institution on energy, climate and sustainable development. Its work focuses on assisting developing countries and emerging economies transition towards more low-carbon development paths and supports integration of climate-resilience in national development. UNEP-CCC is actively engaged in implementing UN Environment’s Climate Change Strategy and Energy Programme by delivering technical assistance and analytical work to emerging markets and developing countries in context of the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals.

The Institutional Development Section (ID) is one of five sections at UNEP-CCC. The ID section provides the institutional development expertise required to engage on policy, planning, transparency, and market development and for climate policy integration into regular development processes.

The ID section is involved in several projects that support the center strategy in the areas of policy, transparency, and implementation. The ID seeks to recruit carbon market professionals in climate governance and carbon markets to work on project management, technical analysis, and administrative support. The successful candidate will be part of the team supporting capacity building projects to implement Article 6 of the Paris Agreement including Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C), Integrated Assessment for Article Six (IAAS), Transformational Change Tools for transparency and carbon markets, Sustainable Development Initiative (SDI) for Article 6, the Article 6 and Voluntary Carbon Market Database and Pipeline Analysis, and Implementation of NDC Action. The candidate will strengthen the visibility of UNEP-CCC’s work on implementation of Article 6 carbon market approaches in international fora and contribute to analytical work and publications.

The ID section also supports countries to translate their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) into concrete sector strategies and actions ready for financing and implementation, and to increase the ambition of their NDCs. The section engages key decision-makers and stakeholders: national and sub-national government entities, the private sector, financial institutions, civil society, etc.