Communications Manager (Voluntary Carbon Markets), IETA & ICROA – UK

Reporting to the IETA Global Communications Director, you will lead the implementation of IETA’s strategic communications work plan and activities, to promote market-based approaches to climate change.

Location: United Kingdom

Deadline for applications: 28th February, 2023.

Main Responsibilities

Developing and implementing communications strategies and outreach for the ICROA Accreditation Programme and IETA, with a particular focus on voluntary carbon markets and natural climate solutions;

Informing and supporting communications around events showcasing IETA/ICROA work and vision internationally;

Managing and growing IETA/ICROA social media presence and accounts to increase visibility of work;

Managing and improving websites in close collaboration with ICROA/IETA colleagues;

Engagement with key stakeholders, ICROA/IETA members and public opinion leaders;

Improving and disseminating publications and newsletters;

With input from policy staff, writing articles and other content that promote IETA/ICROA work and the work of ICROA Accredited Organisations;

Working with our communications agency, supporting the response to media enquiries and seeking effective media opportunities;

Collaborating and coordinating joint communications efforts with staff across various relevant Working Groups;

Other duties, including deputising for the Communications Director, as required

Essential Skills and Experience

A proven track record in developing and disseminating outreach materials in the environmental sector using all communication channels including social media and other digital platforms.

At least five years communications related work experience.

Familiarity and previous work experience with climate policy and/or carbon markets.

A degree in either environmental management, international relations, economics, business, or in a related field.

Previous work experience in the private sector, environmental NGO and/or in member associations an asset.

Excellent writing, editing, and research skills.

Ability to work independently and proactivel

Ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to understand and succinctly summarize complex policy documents.

Strong interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organizational, software and time management skills.

Familiarity with CMS (WordPress), MailChimp, graphic design software.

A personal interest in and dedication to climate action and market solution

Preferred but not essential

Experience working with external communications agencies.

Knowledge of carbon markets.

Package and location

Package will be commensurate with experience.

Benefits include, pension, 25 days holiday

Location for this position is UK Based, working remotely but some travel to London and Global events will be required.

Why you should apply

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful multi-sector member organisation, working to support global climate change action and cooperation. You will work with like minded individuals, who operate within a friendly and energetic work environment.

APPLY HERE