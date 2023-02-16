Communications Manager (Voluntary Carbon Markets), IETA & ICROA – UK

Reporting to the IETA Global Communications Director, you will lead the implementation of IETA’s strategic communications work plan and activities, to promote market-based approaches to climate change.
Location: United Kingdom
Deadline for applications: 28th February, 2023.
Main Responsibilities
- Developing and implementing communications strategies and outreach for the ICROA Accreditation Programme and IETA, with a particular focus on voluntary carbon markets and natural climate solutions;
- Informing and supporting communications around events showcasing IETA/ICROA work and vision internationally;
- Managing and growing IETA/ICROA social media presence and accounts to increase visibility of work;
- Managing and improving websites in close collaboration with ICROA/IETA colleagues;
- Engagement with key stakeholders, ICROA/IETA members and public opinion leaders;
- Improving and disseminating publications and newsletters;
- With input from policy staff, writing articles and other content that promote IETA/ICROA work and the work of ICROA Accredited Organisations;
- Working with our communications agency, supporting the response to media enquiries and seeking effective media opportunities;
- Collaborating and coordinating joint communications efforts with staff across various relevant Working Groups;
- Other duties, including deputising for the Communications Director, as required
Essential Skills and Experience
- A proven track record in developing and disseminating outreach materials in the environmental sector using all communication channels including social media and other digital platforms.
- At least five years communications related work experience.
- Familiarity and previous work experience with climate policy and/or carbon markets.
- A degree in either environmental management, international relations, economics, business, or in a related field.
- Previous work experience in the private sector, environmental NGO and/or in member associations an asset.
- Excellent writing, editing, and research skills.
- Ability to work independently and proactivel
- Ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to understand and succinctly summarize complex policy documents.
- Strong interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organizational, software and time management skills.
- Familiarity with CMS (WordPress), MailChimp, graphic design software.
- A personal interest in and dedication to climate action and market solution
Preferred but not essential
- Experience working with external communications agencies.
- Knowledge of carbon markets.
Package and location
- Package will be commensurate with experience.
- Benefits include, pension, 25 days holiday
- Location for this position is UK Based, working remotely but some travel to London and Global events will be required.
- Why you should apply
This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful multi-sector member organisation, working to support global climate change action and cooperation. You will work with like minded individuals, who operate within a friendly and energetic work environment.