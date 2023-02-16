Job Postings > Communications Manager (Voluntary Carbon Markets), IETA & ICROA – UK

Communications Manager (Voluntary Carbon Markets), IETA & ICROA – UK

Published 23:28 on February 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:28 on February 16, 2023  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Reporting to the IETA Global Communications Director, you will lead the implementation of IETA’s strategic communications work plan and activities, to promote market-based approaches to climate change.

Location: United Kingdom

Deadline for applications: 28th February, 2023.

Main Responsibilities

  • Developing and implementing communications strategies and outreach for the ICROA Accreditation Programme and IETA, with a particular focus on voluntary carbon markets and natural climate solutions;
  • Informing and supporting communications around events showcasing IETA/ICROA work and vision internationally;
  • Managing and growing IETA/ICROA social media presence and accounts to increase visibility of work;
  • Managing and improving websites in close collaboration with ICROA/IETA colleagues;
  • Engagement with key stakeholders, ICROA/IETA members and public opinion leaders;
  • Improving and disseminating publications and newsletters;
  • With input from policy staff, writing articles and other content that promote IETA/ICROA work and the work of ICROA Accredited Organisations;
  • Working with our communications agency, supporting the response to media enquiries and seeking effective media opportunities;
  • Collaborating and coordinating joint communications efforts with staff across various relevant Working Groups; 
  • Other duties, including deputising for the Communications Director, as required

Essential Skills and Experience

  • A proven track record in developing and disseminating outreach materials in the environmental sector using all communication channels including social media and other digital platforms.
  • At least five years communications related work experience.
  • Familiarity and previous work experience with climate policy and/or carbon markets.
  • A degree in either environmental management, international relations, economics, business, or in a related field.
  • Previous work experience in the private sector, environmental NGO and/or in member associations an asset.
  • Excellent writing, editing, and research skills.
  • Ability to work independently and proactively
  • Ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment.
  • Ability to understand and succinctly summarize complex policy documents.
  • Strong interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong organizational, software and time management skills.
  • Familiarity with CMS (WordPress), MailChimp, graphic design software.
  • A personal interest in and dedication to climate action and market solutions

Preferred but not essential

  • Experience working with external communications agencies.
  • Knowledge of carbon markets.

Package and location

  • Package will be commensurate with experience.
  • Benefits include, pension, 25 days holiday
  • Location for this position is UK Based, working remotely but some travel to London and Global events will be required.
  • Why you should apply

This is an opportunity to contribute to a highly respected and impactful multi-sector member organisation, working to support global climate change action and cooperation. You will work with like minded individuals, who operate within a friendly and energetic work environment.

APPLY HERE

