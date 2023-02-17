Carbon credit investor pursues offtake from “largest” forest project in Western Hemisphere

Published February 17, 2023

A US-based carbon offset investor and consultancy this week advanced a strategic partnership that could see the firm eventually acquire tens of millions of offsets from a proposed Canadian improved forest management project.