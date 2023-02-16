Ireland lines up emissions deal with Slovakia to meet non-ETS compliance -media

Ireland is due to buy almost €3 million worth of intergovernmental carbon units from Slovakia ahead of a deadline for EU nations to comply with their non-ETS climate obligations, according to media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.