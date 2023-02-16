UK carbon standard launched to spur nature restoration via approved buyers

Published 15:46 on February 16, 2023

A UK standard focused on developing native habitat restoration projects for the domestic voluntary carbon market has had its first two projects validated, it said on Thursday, noting that it will only sell its credits to those taking steps to cut their own emissions.