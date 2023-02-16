UK carbon standard launched to spur nature restoration via approved buyers

A UK standard focused on developing native habitat restoration projects for the domestic voluntary carbon market has had its first two projects validated, it said on Thursday, noting that it will only sell its credits to those taking steps to cut their own emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.