Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 06:55 on February 16, 2023

European carbon prices rose to their highest in six months on Thursday as traders shrugged off the bearish impact of the looming additions to auction supply under the REPowerEU plan, while energy markets eased off after two days of increases.