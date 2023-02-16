Biodiversity Pulse Weekly: Thursday February 16, 2023

Presenting Biodiversity Pulse Weekly, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter on the biodiversity market. It’s a weekly summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

All articles in this edition are free to read (no subscription required).

TOP STORY

A US-based start-up is on a mission to help governments make it profitable to implement and enforce Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) by setting up an open-access analytics platform that among other things can form the basis for issuing biodiversity and blue carbon credits.

MARKET

An Australian company looking at a novel approach to restore coral populations has suggested future biodiversity markets could provide the scale needed to save the fast-eroding species where blue carbon markets so far have not.

With momentum picking up quickly for the emerging voluntary biodiversity credit market, a European business group has set up a three-year working group for members to grapple with its fundamental challenges and opportunities.

BUSINESS & FINANCE

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has updated its green bonds framework to allow the bonds to also fund biodiversity, ocean, and water protection, opening a new pathway for project finance.

The Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) has published the first draft land targets, intended to help corporations align their commitments and actions with the necessary speed and scale to halt and reverse global nature loss.

A new report published on Wednesday found that 40% of the companies and financial institutions most at risk of driving the loss of tropical forests have not yet set a single deforestation policy or target.

The central bank of one of the world’s largest economies has suggested that so-called “debt-for-nature” swaps could tackle two of the world’s most significant issues – the rising debts facing low-income countries and nature degradation – but cautioned that the full effects and associated risks of the policy must be fully considered.

A European bank has found that the oil and gas sector is the least “on track” in disclosing its nature-based risk in an analysis that considered three of the most exposed industries to nature loss and climate.

The investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest owner and operator of IKEA, has invested €30 mln in a London-based fund focused on the blue economy, including food security and healthy marine and coastal ecosystems.

Amazon on Thursday announced it is funding the world’s first commercial-scale seaweed farm in the North Sea while a US seaweed material tech firm this week raised $6 million in pre-Series A funding, providing a welcome boost to a burgeoning industry considered important in addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Ping An, one of the largest integrated financial groups in China, has launched its first ocean carbon sink index insurance policy in an initiative that will also help to protect marine ecological systems, the company has announced.

An increasing number of investors are looking to integrate biodiversity into their investment frameworks, according to Morgan Stanley, one of the largest global investment management and financial services companies, describing options for portfolio integration.

The Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) can have a catalysing effect on the sector to protect and restore nature, providing a framework under which business and finance can begin to redirect capital away from negative activities towards nature-positive investment, experts from financial institutions told a webinar Thursday.

—————————————————

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Dirty little lies – A former Santos employee has accused the Australian oil and gas company of covering up the extent of an oil spill the he believes killed dolphins off the Western Australian coast, reports ABC. The claims, made by an anonymous whistleblower, were tabled by independent Senator David Pocock in federal parliament Thursday. In their statement, the whistleblower said they had been working for Santos in March last year when they witnessed a 25,000 litre spill of condensate – a light form of oil – near the Lowendal Islands, about 300 km off the coast of Karratha.

More than a drop – Australian offshore oil and gas companies have an unpaid $57-bln decommissioning bill to pay, reports the Sydney Morning Herald, but they need to tell their shareholders more about the costs and risks of the work ahead, according to a report by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a climate-focused investor activist group.

Shutting up shop – Japanese paper giant Nippon will close Australia’s last white paper plant, meaning 200 jobs will be lost at the Maryvale mill and native forest logging in Victoria could end sooner than scheduled. The Japanese paper company’s Australian subsidiary, Opal, was one of a few remaining major customers of the state’s native timber industry, which is scheduled to close by 2030, with logging reduced from 2024. (The Age)

Selling out – South Africa’s privately owned Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project, the largest of its kind in the world, is set to go on auction in mid-April. The project has been in operation since 2009 and currently protects close to 2,000 southern white rhinos on an 8,500-ha savannah landscape. The ideal buyer is a person or foundation with a passion for conserving rhinos and the means to keep the breeding project going, says project founder John Hume, according to the Citizen.

POLICY

Momentum – The British Columbia government in Canada announced new measures Wednesday it says will better protect old growth by working with First Nations while it ramps up investments to encourage innovation in an industry that has been plagued by job losses. The province says it’s expanding the logging deferral of old-growth forests to 2.1 mln ha, up from 1.7 mln reported last spring, while bringing in new innovations to better care for forests. New money will be coming in for landscape planning and to help mills diversify. (CBC)

Breaking the law – In 2022, 45,300 violations in the field of nature protection were identified in Uzbekistan. The total amount of fines and damage to nature amounted to 40 bln soums ($3.5 mln). During this period, materials in 1,409 cases were transferred to law enforcement agencies, fines in the amount of 5.8 bln soums were imposed, and criminal cases were initiated in 36 cases. More than 300 objects of the animal world, 6,442 kg of medicinal and other plants, 2,433 kg of fish, and more than 550 inventory items were confiscated from offenders. (kun.uz)

Big cats – In Saudi Arabia, the Royal Commission for AIUIa has established a fund with a $25 mln endowment to support conservation efforts, as part of its responsibility to oversee the restoration of the Arabian Leopard at a federal level. It has entered into a 10-year, $20-mln partnership with US group Panthera in a bid to save the severely endangered species, which only has around 200 animals left. (Menafn)

Too quiet on the hippo front – In the US, the Center for Biological Diversity has issued a notice of intent to sue the US Fish and Wildlife Service over its failure to respond to a legal petition to protect the common hippopotamus under the Endangered Species Act. The petition was filed last March and the agency is required to respond within 90 days, but has yet to do so. The lack of protection allowed the US to import products that would have killed at least 3,081 hippos between 2009-18, the Center said.

Going big – Ecuador this month recognised a new reserve in the Amazon rainforest in hopes of protecting Indigenous land from threats like mining and livestock. The Tarimiat Pujutai Nunka Reserve covers 1,237,395 ha (3,057,671 acres) of Andean and Amazonian forests in the Morona Santiago province of eastern Ecuador, where numerous Shuar and Achuar communities have for years been fending off numerous drivers of deforestation. (Mongabay)

Getting on with it – The Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources is backing a bill that if successful would declare the almost 32,000-ha Kaliwa River Forest Reserve as a protected area under the National Integrated Protected Areas System, it said on Wednesday. MP Emigdio “Dino” P. Tanjuatco III has proposed the bill to turn the reserve into a sanctuary, as it is home to various endangered species, including the Northern Philippine Hawk-eagle, Philippine Brown Deer, Philippine Warty Pig, and the Northern Rufous Hornbill.

SCIENCE & TECH

Trade-off – If the world is to meet the Global Biodiversity Framework target of protecting 30% of land, that might require trade-offs with other land uses, according to a Berkeley Lab study. Scientists show how 30% protected land targets may not safeguard biodiversity hotspots and may negatively affect other sectors – and how data and analysis can support effective conservation and land use planning. (via EurekAlert)

Got a tip? How about some feedback? Email us at news@carbon-pulse.com