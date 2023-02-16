Out of the weeds: Seaweed industry gets boost on both sides of the Atlantic

Amazon on Thursday announced it is funding the world’s first commercial-scale seaweed farm in the North Sea while a US seaweed material tech firm this week raised $6 million in pre-Series A funding, providing a welcome boost to a burgeoning industry considered important in addressing the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Amazon will be providing €1.5 mln to the North Sea Farm 1 project off the coast of the Netherlands, which is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

Situated in an area between offshore wind turbines, the project will use Amazon’s funding to design a seaweed farm of at least 10 hectares with the capacity to produce at least 6,000 kg of fresh seaweed in its first year, Amazon said.

The project is led by non-profit North Sea Farmers and also involves scientists and seaweed industry professionals.

In parallel with the seaweed farming, the project will conduct research on seaweed’s ability to store CO2.

“By locating the farm in previously empty space between turbines, the project is able to expand seaweed cultivation in the otherwise heavily used North Sea. If seaweed farming were to expand to occupy the entire space occupied by wind farms, expected to be approximately 1 million hectares by 2040, it could reduce millions of tonnes of CO2 annually,” the Amazon statement said.

Seaweed farming is also considered a boon for marine biodiversity due to it providing habitat for fish and smaller aquatic animals, with studies finding seaweed farms have been home to as much as 73% more species than the surrounding sea.

“Seaweed could be a key tool in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, yet it’s currently farmed at a relatively small scale in Europe,” said Zak Watts, Amazon’s sustainability director for the EU.

“We’re delighted to fund this project to help us reach a greater understanding of its ability to help fight climate change.”

The funding will come from Amazon’s $100-mln Right Now Climate Fund, of which €20 mln has been earmarked for biodiversity projects in Europe.

FRESH FUNDS

Meanwhile, US-based Loliware on Wednesday said it had raised $6 mln in pre-Series A funding, taking the total capital it has raised to $15.4 mln, making it the “market’s best-funded seaweed materials tech company”.

“By reducing CO2 emissions and strengthening the ocean-based ‘blue economy’, our seaweed derived products make it clear that regenerating the Earth is good business,” said Sea F. Briganti, Loliware co-founder and CEO.

“Demand for seaweed-based products promotes the creation of seaweed-farming operations in coastal communities worldwide. This not only creates jobs where they are needed most but these undersea forests filter and oxygenate oceans while capturing carbon,” Briganti added.

Loliware produces seaweed-based options to single-use plastics which are designed to disappear. Its SEATechnology resins being applied to items such as straws, cups, utensils, and films.

Investors in the latest funding round included L Catterton, CityRock Venture Partners, Alumni Ventures Group, Geekdom Fund, Ehukai Investments, and a number of individual funders, as well as US-based plastics manufacturer Sinclair and Rush.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

