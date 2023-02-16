China’s Shandong pushes for insurance tools to protect nature-based sinks

The government of Shandong, one of the most populous provinces in China, has said it will encourage innovative insurance products as a tool to protect nature-based carbon sinks generated in the region, following a number of new policies recently introduced by domestic insurers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.