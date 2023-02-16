China’s Shandong pushes for insurance tools to protect nature-based sinks

February 16, 2023

The government of Shandong, one of the most populous provinces in China, has said it will encourage innovative insurance products as a tool to protect nature-based carbon sinks generated in the region, following a number of new policies recently introduced by domestic insurers.