Australian Market Roundup: Climate wars reignite as ACCU issuances remain scant

Published 03:13 on February 16, 2023 / Last updated at 03:13 on February 16, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Australian Greens have engaged in a pitched battle with the government over the Safeguard Mechanism, vowing that it will only pass the supporting legislation if Labor agrees to ban new coal and gas developments, while ACCU issuance remained low for a second consecutive week.