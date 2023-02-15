World Bank issues $50 mln bond linked to emissions reductions from Vietnamese project

Published 21:56 on February 15, 2023 / Last updated at 21:56 on February 15, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The World Bank on Tuesday announced it has partnered with a private Vietnamese company to issue upfront capital for a water purifier initiative funded through the sale of carbon credits.