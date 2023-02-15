Battle lines drawn in US Senate committee’s first hearing on national clean fuel standard

Published 23:19 on February 15, 2023 / Last updated at 23:19 on February 15, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A US Senate hearing on Wednesday for a national clean transportation fuel standard saw Republicans and Democrats clash and industry panellists take sides over technology-neutrality and the benefits of existing state-level low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programmes.