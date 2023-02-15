Americas > LCFS Market: California prices tick up from 5.5-year low ahead of rulemaking workshop

LCFS Market: California prices tick up from 5.5-year low ahead of rulemaking workshop

Published 20:19 on February 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:19 on February 15, 2023  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values increased slightly from 5.5-year lows this week as traders pointed to a forthcoming workshop that may provide more details on ratcheting up the transportation sector programme’s environmental ambition.

