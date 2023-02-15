RFS Market: RIN prices bounce back as refiners buy dip

Published 20:01 on February 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:01 on February 15, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rebounded from two-month lows after the past week, which traders attributed to refiners stepping back in after selling down the market.