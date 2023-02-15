EUA prices were little changed at midday on Wednesday despite early volatility, as traders described a market lacking direction and liquidity even after lawmakers have completed their work on ETS reforms and the REPowerEU initiative, while energy prices gained amid forecasts for lower temperatures.
