Puzzling emissions data could add to the woes of China’s climate goals -analyst

Puzzling government data on China’s 2022 emissions and coal consumption could raise concerns as to whether the country is falling behind its near-term climate goals, according to an analysis published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.