Verra delays revamped REDD methodology to Q3, identifies initial activity data collection areas

Offset standard developer and registry Verra announced on Tuesday a planned third quarter release of its new consolidated methodology for avoided deforestation, delaying the previously promised Q2 REDD methodology revamp after recent market focus on over-crediting claims in the sector.
