RGGI emitters ramp up holdings in Q4, shrinking compliance shortfall

Published 21:10 on February 14, 2023 / Last updated at 21:10 on February 14, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

Power generators boosted their holdings of RGGI Allowances (RGAs) in between the December auction and year-end in the lead up to the power sector carbon market’s interim compliance deadline, according to a report published Tuesday.