Job Purpose

The ICE North American Environmental market hosts trading of futures and options contracts based on a variety of environmental commodity markets. The current focus includes California Carbon Allowances, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, various Renewable Energy Certificate markets; renewable fuels markets and related commodities. The products are traded on the Energy Division of ICE Futures US and cleared at ICE Clear Europe.

The Manager, North American Environmental Markets position will support the marketing and development of ICE’s North American environmental trading operations. The role will focus on growing transaction volume in existing products and well supporting the development of new products. The candidate will work closely with existing ICE environmental and business development teams across the globe to establish and build relationships to attract and retain business and successfully reflect the ICE value proposition.

This position is an opportunity to facilitate the energy transition through the pricing of positive and negative externalities. As these market scale, the Manager, North American Environmental Markets will play and integral role in helping customers through the transition to net zero and a sustainable future. Thoughtful contract design and analytical and regulatory expertise in environmental policy and market design are key deliverables in this role.

Responsibilities

Establish, build and maintain relationships with key market participants

Provide informed support for existing and prospective trading firms

List relevant contract features including spreads and strips to motivate trading

Modify existing and design new contracts to ensure a relevant product suite

Analyze cash market structures to assess the viability for new products

Provide informed coverage during trading periods to ensure the market operates effectively

Assist in the preparation of CFTC filings for new products and modification of existing products.

Work with ICE technology teams to ensure a correct build for new products

Work with market participants and ICE Clear Europe to ensure monthly futures deliveries

Prepare marketing and presentation material

Represent ICE externally to market participants, industry associations and regulatory bodies

Knowledge and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent years’ work experience; Masters or professional degree a plus

5+ years related experience in traded market

Proven relationship building skills

Strong understanding of hedging, structured transactions, cap and trade and renewable energy credit trading programs

Strong analytical and research skills

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple objectives with tight deadlines and attention to detail

Strong writing skills and marketing experience

Proven ability to work in a collaborative environment

A motivated self-starter and team player

Schedule

This role offers work from home flexibility of up to 2 days per week. Base Salary Range for New York Candidates. The expected base salary for this role is between $160,000-$200,000. The base salary range does not include Intercontinental Exchange’s incentive compensation. While we provide this range as general guidance, at ICE we compensate employees based on the skillset and experience of the individual.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry, age, disability or veteran status, or other protected status.

