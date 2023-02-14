Australian carbon farming start-up raises A$105 mln in funding round, gets further CEFC backing

The Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has invested A$9 million ($6.3 mln) in local biotechnology company Loam Bio as part of the start-up’s successful A$105 mln Series B funding round to enhance CO2 removal with its microbial technology for cropping systems, the company announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.