Consultant (Regional Expert), World Green Economy Organization – Dubai

Organization: World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) – https://worldgreeneconomy.org/

* Position: Consultant – Regional expert on market and non-market approaches to support the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement at UNFCCC-WGEO Regional Collaboration Center (RCC) MENA and South Asia

* Experience Level: One year (renewable), At least five (5) years relevant professional working experience on climate change /environment, development cooperation, relationship management at an institutional level, stakeholder engagement and/or capacity building

* Web Address for this Job Posting: https://worldgreeneconomy.org/wgeo_jobs/regional-expert-on-market-and-non-market-approaches-to-support-the-implementation-of-article-6-of-the-paris-agreement/

* Salary: Up to AED 264,240 (USD 72,000) per year

* Date: February 28, 2023 5pm Dubai Time

* Duty Station: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

* Contact Information: secretariat@worldgreeneconomy.org, Dubai, UAE