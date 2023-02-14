Project Manager/Principal Consultant, Carbon Pricing and Climate Policy, Carbon Limits – Oslo/Remote

Climate change is real. But so is the difference you can make.

Since 2005, Carbon Limits has been providing advice to public and private entities on climate policy, carbon pricing instruments and carbon markets, decarbonization strategies and emissions accounting, and monitoring and reporting of GHG emissions and emission reductions.

As a result of the quality of our work and our growing reputation, we are expanding fast and are therefore looking for team members with over 5 years of experience as a consultant on one or more of the following topics where the company currently excels:

Assessment of carbon pricing instruments, such as emissions trading systems and carbon taxes, and in particular under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Capacity building for reporting of emissions and emissions reductions

Development of Article 6 or voluntary carbon market pilot activities

Identification and techno-economic assessment of emission reduction projects for the compliance or voluntary markets

Development and delivery of specialized training courses

Monitoring, reporting and verification of emissions and emission reductions for countries and companies, including development and assessment of baseline and monitoring methodologies

Carbon Limits consists of a diverse team of experts with varied nationalities, backgrounds and experiences, who all share common values. We work internationally in more than 30 countries with stakeholders such as national governments, NGOs, development banks, the private sector and regulators, giving us a unique and independent position in the market. We invite you to explore some of our projects: https://www.carbonlimits.no/project/

We offer stimulating and challenging assignments in a dynamic work environment. You will join a close-knit team of passionate and dedicated international experts. The company is based in Oslo, with a strong preference to staff being there, but some possibilities for remote work. Carbon Limits is a company with considerable growth potential, and you will be able to influence and shape your own and the company’s areas of work.

If you find this opportunity interesting, please send your CV, university transcripts and motivation letter to job@carbonlimits.no or contact Francois Sammut +47 48260402. We look forward to hearing from you.

The deadline is on 6 March 2023

Email your application to job@carbonlimits.no