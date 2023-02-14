Consultant, Carbon Policy & Carbon Pricing, Carbon Limits – Oslo

Climate change is real. But so is the difference you can make.

As a Consultant at Carbon Limits, you’re going to use your skills to make a real difference, working on critical topics for the future such as carbon crediting mechanisms, results-based climate finance, carbon pricing instruments, GHG mitigation analysis, mitigation project development and climate policy analysis. Our work on these topics builds capacity in low and middle income countries to benefit from carbon crediting and other carbon pricing instruments, and supports both public and private sector actors in leading the way to a net zero future.

When you join us, you will already have a postgraduate degree (i.e., master’s degree or equivalent) covering climate policy, climate finance, carbon pricing or similar topics, with excellent academic records. You are eager to learn and to develop your skills as a consultant and knowledge of climate change mitigation. A few years of experience on these topics? Great, we would love to meet you!

From the moment you join the team, you will be using these skills to support NGOs, governments, and companies accelerate climate mitigation. Working with some of the best carbon pricing experts in the world, your first project may be – for example – to help organize a capacity building workshop for government in Madagascar, to prepare a section of a guide to carbon crediting under the Paris Agreement or to review certain project types in the voluntary carbon market. What we are certain of is that tasks will be varied and require creative problem-solving.

As part of our open, dynamic, friendly team, you will be given the support to continue learning and the opportunity to work on many different projects. As you gain experience, you will start managing tasks and then projects and create relationships with clients. From day one, you will have the opportunity to use your creativity not only to address the climate challenge, but also to contribute to Carbon Limits’ growth and development – or to plan our next party!

Who will you work with?

You will be part of the Carbon Limits family, joining a team where positive vibes and great ambition for the planet meet. We’re committed to making a difference to climate change mitigation. We know why we come to the office and what we are trying to achieve.

We are a group of friendly colleagues from all over the globe who are ready to go jogging one evening, take a swim in the fjord, share grandmother’s recipe from Beirut, a tradition from India, some (good) jokes or some drinks in the evening. We work hard, share our knowledge with one another, and respect and enjoy our differences.

What our team members say about working at Carbon Limits:

“I’m working on projects that fit my values in a team where I feel engaged!”

“I was given space to contribute from day 1”

“We are a small family team for a great challenge”

“The end goal is always to reduce GHG emissions, but there is such a diversity of projects to reach that goal”

Where will you work?

You will be based in our office in the center of Oslo. If you do not know Oslo, do not stop at the typical stereotype (dark, cold and expensive). Of course, the winters are cold, but that means a great opportunity to go skiing. Oslo is a great base to discover amazing natural beauty. A healthy work life balance is part of the Norwegian culture. Norwegians are amongst the happiest people in the planet, and there are many reasons why…. Come and find out by yourself!

If you’re ready to join our journey and enjoy working in a dynamic international environment, click on the link to apply. You will be asked to send your CV, university transcripts, and motivation letter.

The deadline is on 6 March 2023

Email your application to job@carbonlimits.no