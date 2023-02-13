Indigenous-led technical committee to inform jurisdictional REDD+ co-benefits certification

A jurisdictional REDD+ programme on Monday announced the formation of a technical committee led by four Indigenous and local community organisations from Latin America and Africa, which will help develop an optional certification for some of the non-carbon benefits of forests.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.