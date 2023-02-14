PREVIEW: Traders anticipate tame Q1 WCI auction result as market awaits drivers

Published 20:59 on February 14, 2023

The February WCI cap-and-trade auction on Wednesday is expected to settle in a relatively narrow range compared to current secondary market levels, as market participants see a lack of regulatory news and poor speculative conditions running up against smaller sale volumes and the potential start of annual deficits in California.