Euro Markets: EUAs drift in light trade as market awaits Parliamentary vote on additional EUA auction volumes

EUA prices dropped away on Monday in light trade as traders awaited Tuesday’s European Parliament vote on the REPowerEU initiative, and amid a wider energy market sell-off as recovering gas supply and forecasts for milder weather were expected to depress fuel and power prices.
