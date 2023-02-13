Emissions from Australia’s NT shale gas can be largely offset domestically in most cases, report says

GHG emissions from future onshore shale gas production in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) could largely be offset with the use of carbon credits within Australia and use of domestic mitigation technologies, in most cases, although a high production scenario would require the use of international offsets as well, according to a government scientific agency.