Project Manager Community Carbon, North Central Catchment Management Authority – Huntly, Australia

The North Central Catchment Management Authority creates natural resource management partnerships and programs that deliver lasting change. We are currently seeking an engaging and knowledgeable person to join our Business Development team.

Located out of our Huntly office (near Bendigo), the Project Manager will lead a pilot project to develop a local carbon program that funds and delivers revegetation projects that are focused on environmental, social and economic co-benefits in our region.

The successful candidate will have:

• Proven experience in collaboration and building partnerships with a range of stakeholders

• An innovative approach to developing fresh solutions and ideas.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to prepare and deliver public presentations.

• A passion for the environment, with a tertiary qualification in environmental science or a related discipline.

This position is for an initial 12-month fixed term period and has the flexibility to be full or part-time. We understand that life balance is an important part of our employees’ lives and offer a wide range of flexible arrangements. Salary: From $93,500 base salary plus super.

For more information further information contact Matthew Dawson on (03) 5448 7124. For a copy of the position description or to apply, visit the Jobs and Tenders section of our website at www.nccma.vic.gov.au or contact HRManager@nccma.vic.gov.au. Applications will be accepted until 4:00pm Monday 6th March and should include a covering letter, a resume, and address the key selection criteria.

We embrace diversity and inclusion; we welcome you to apply if you are a person with disability, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and linguistically diverse, or LGBTQIA+. We welcome applications from people with disability and aim to provide an inclusive and accessible workplace. If you need any help with the application process or would like to discuss your reasonable adjustments during interviews, please contact: Trephina Marek, HR Manager on 03 5448 7124.

Apply from here.