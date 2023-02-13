UPDATE – Verra suspends PNG REDD+ project ahead of new investigation -media

Published 06:19 on February 13, 2023 / Last updated at 11:18 on February 13, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported that Verra has suspended a REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea and will conduct a review of it, in light of previous civil charges laid against the developer’s chief executive.