UPDATE – Verra suspends PNG REDD+ project ahead of new investigation -media

Published 06:19 on February 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:18 on February 13, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported that Verra has suspended a REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea and will conduct a review of it, in light of previous civil charges laid against the developer’s chief executive.

(Updated with information from NIHT, 4 Corners investigation throughout)

