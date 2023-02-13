Asia Pacific > Crucial senator quizzes Australian government on ACCU use in Safeguard Mechanism

Crucial senator quizzes Australian government on ACCU use in Safeguard Mechanism

Published 04:13 on February 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 04:13 on February 13, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

A key Australian senator has urged the government to publicly release the carbon estimation areas of crediting projects, as a Climate Analytics report questioned the efficacy of land-based offsets in the Safeguard Mechanism.

A key Australian senator has urged the government to publicly release the carbon estimation areas of crediting projects, as a Climate Analytics report questioned the efficacy of land-based offsets in the Safeguard Mechanism.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software