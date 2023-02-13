ANALYSIS: UKA premium evaporates as demand to swap EUAs dries up and market nears balance

The premium for UK Allowance prices over EUAs has evaporated after rising to over €32 in mid-2022, as UK emitters are thought to have largely finished replacing forward hedges in European permits with the British equivalent and the impact of a deeper recession begins to be felt.
