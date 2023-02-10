US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending February 10, 2023

Published 22:29 on February 10, 2023 / Last updated at 22:32 on February 10, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a proposal for the Washington state government to sell carbon offsets, and the return of a CO2 tax and dividend bill in Hawaii.