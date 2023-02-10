EXCLUSIVE: Veteran carbon analyst launches venture to put physical EUAs on blockchain

A well-known carbon analyst has launched a new venture that buys EU Allowances and turns them into digital tokens that can be traded in a virtual secondary market, offering buyers the choice of holding the permits as an appreciating asset or cancelling them to help tighten supply in the world’s largest cap-and-trade market.